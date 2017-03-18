Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern Cal (14-19)

Southern Cal (14-19)

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:24 am < a min read
Share
Sam Barry

1940 — beat Colorado 38-32; lost to Kansas 43-42. Final Four.

Forrest Twogood

1954 — beat Idaho State 73-59; beat Santa Clara 66-65, 2OT; lost to Bradley 74-72; lost to Penn State 70-61. Final Four.

1960 — lost to Utah 80-73.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

1961 — beat Oregon 81-79; lost to Arizona State 86-71; lost to Loyola Marymount 69-67.

Advertisement
Bob Boyd

1979 — beat Utah State 86-67; lost to DePaul 89-78.

Stan Morrison

1982 — lost to Wyoming 61-58.

1985 — lost to Illinois State 58-55.

George Raveling

1991 — lost to Florida State 75-72.

1992 — beat Northeast Louisiana 84-54; lost to Georgia Tech 79-78.

Henry Bibby

1997 — lost to Illinois 90-77.

2001 — beat Oklahoma State 69-54; beat Boston College 74-71; beat Kentucky 80-76; lost to Duke 79-69.

2002 — lost to UNC Wilmington 93-89, OT.

Tim Floyd

2007 — beat Arkansas 77-60; beat Texas 87-68; lost to North Carolina 74-64.

2008 — lost to Kansas State 80-67.

2009 — beat Boston College 72-55; lost to Michigan State 74-69.

Kevin O’Neill

2011 — lost to VCU 59-46.

Andy Enfield

2016 — lost to Providence 70-69.

2017 — beat Providence 75-71; beat SMU 66-65.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern Cal (14-19)
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.