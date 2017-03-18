Sports Listen

Southern Cal Trojans Roster

Southern Cal Trojans Roster

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
Coach: Andy Enfield

Pos Ht Wt Yr Hometown
0 Shaqquan Aaron G 6-7 190 So Seattle
1 Charles Buggs F 6-9 230 Sr Arlington, Texas
2 Jonah Mathews G 6-3 185 Fr Santa Monica, Calif.
3 Harrison Henderson F 6-10 220 Fr Dallas
4 Chimezie Metu F 6-11 225 So Lawndale, Calif.
5 Derryck Thornton G 6-2 185 So Los Angeles
11 Jordan McLaughlin G 6-1 180 Jr Etiwanda, Calif.
12 Devin Fleming G 6-2 180 So Moreno Valley, Calif.
13 Samer Dhillon F 6-8 210 Sr Sacramento, Calif.
21 Kurt Karis G 6-1 190 Jr Northbrook, Ill.
22 De’Anthony Melton G 6-4 190 Fr North Hollywood, Calif.
25 Bennie Boatwright F 6-10 230 So Mission Hills, Calif.
30 Elijah Stewart G 6-5 190 Jr DeRidder, La.
31 Nick Rakocevic F 6-11 215 Fr Chicago
