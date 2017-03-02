Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 41 28 10 1 2 59 149 113
Macon 40 27 8 3 2 59 118 95
Peoria 42 23 10 6 3 55 134 112
Fayetteville 41 26 13 1 1 54 132 93
Mississippi 43 24 17 2 0 50 120 120
Knoxville 41 22 14 3 2 49 131 125
Pensacola 41 18 16 4 3 43 120 113
Roanoke 42 14 22 5 1 34 116 148
Columbus 40 14 23 2 1 31 97 139
Evansville 43 11 28 1 3 26 97 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Columbus at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

