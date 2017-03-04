Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2017
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 42 29 8 3 2 63 128 100
Huntsville 43 29 11 1 2 61 153 119
Peoria 44 25 10 6 3 59 143 116
Fayetteville 43 27 14 1 1 56 138 97
Knoxville 43 23 14 3 3 52 138 130
Mississippi 45 24 19 2 0 50 125 130
Pensacola 43 20 16 4 3 47 129 117
Roanoke 44 14 24 5 1 34 120 157
Columbus 42 15 24 2 1 33 102 146
Evansville 45 11 29 2 3 27 101 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Columbus 2

Macon 4, Mississippi 0

Huntsville 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 5, Evansville 4, OT

Peoria 6, Roanoke 4

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 3, Knoxville 2, SO

Macon 6, Mississippi 5

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 4, Evansville 0

Peoria 3, Roanoke 0

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

