SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:45 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 43 30 8 3 2 65 130 101
Huntsville 43 29 11 1 2 61 153 119
Peoria 45 26 10 6 3 61 149 118
Fayetteville 44 28 14 1 1 58 143 100
Knoxville 43 23 14 3 3 52 138 130
Mississippi 45 24 19 2 0 50 125 130
Pensacola 44 20 17 4 3 47 130 119
Roanoke 45 14 25 5 1 34 122 163
Columbus 43 15 25 2 1 33 105 151
Evansville 45 11 29 2 3 27 101 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 3, Knoxville 2, SO

Macon 6, Mississippi 5

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 4, Evansville 0

Peoria 3, Roanoke 0

Sunday’s Games

Macon 2, Pensacola 1

Fayetteville 5, Columbus 3

Peoria 6, Roanoke 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

