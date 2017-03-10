Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 43 30 8 3 2 65 130 101
Huntsville 45 29 11 2 3 63 160 128
Peoria 45 26 10 6 3 61 149 118
Fayetteville 44 28 14 1 1 58 143 100
Knoxville 45 25 14 3 3 56 146 135
Mississippi 45 24 19 2 0 50 125 130
Pensacola 45 20 18 4 3 47 132 124
Roanoke 46 15 25 5 1 36 126 166
Columbus 44 15 26 2 1 33 106 154
Evansville 46 12 29 2 3 29 106 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 4, OT

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Columbus 1

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3, SO

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 4 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.