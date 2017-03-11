Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 11:52 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 46 30 11 2 3 65 166 130
Macon 44 30 9 3 2 65 133 105
Peoria 46 26 10 6 4 62 150 120
Fayetteville 45 29 14 1 1 60 145 101
Knoxville 46 25 15 3 3 56 148 141
Mississippi 46 25 19 2 0 52 134 132
Pensacola 46 21 18 4 3 49 135 126
Roanoke 47 15 26 5 1 36 128 175
Columbus 45 16 26 2 1 35 110 157
Evansville 47 12 29 3 3 30 108 170

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Columbus 1

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3, SO

Evansville 5, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 4, Macon 3

Fayetteville 2, Peoria 1, SO

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Evansville 2, OT

Mississippi 9, Roanoke 2

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

