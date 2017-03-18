Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 45 30 9 4 2 66 137 110
Huntsville 48 30 13 2 3 65 169 136
Fayetteville 47 31 14 1 1 64 153 105
Peoria 48 27 11 6 4 64 155 127
Knoxville 47 25 15 4 3 57 151 145
Mississippi 48 27 19 2 0 56 142 137
Pensacola 47 21 18 4 4 50 138 130
Columbus 46 17 26 2 1 37 115 161
Roanoke 48 15 26 6 1 37 131 179
Evansville 48 13 29 3 3 32 110 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Peoria 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Columbus 5, Macon 4, OT

Advertisement

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Mississippi 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.