SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 48 32 14 1 1 66 157 107
Macon 46 30 10 4 2 66 139 117
Huntsville 48 30 13 2 3 65 169 136
Peoria 49 27 12 6 4 64 159 133
Mississippi 49 28 19 2 0 58 146 140
Knoxville 48 25 16 4 3 57 153 149
Pensacola 48 21 19 4 4 50 141 134
Columbus 47 18 26 2 1 39 122 163
Roanoke 49 16 26 6 1 39 137 183
Evansville 48 13 29 3 3 32 110 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Peoria 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Columbus 5, Macon 4, OT

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Mississippi 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Peoria 4

Columbus 7, Macon 2

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 2

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Mississippi 4, Pensacola 3

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

