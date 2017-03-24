Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 47 31 10 4 2 68 144 118
Huntsville 49 31 13 2 3 67 174 140
Fayetteville 48 32 14 1 1 66 157 107
Peoria 49 27 12 6 4 64 159 133
Mississippi 49 28 19 2 0 58 146 140
Knoxville 49 25 17 4 3 57 154 154
Pensacola 49 22 19 4 4 52 145 137
Columbus 48 18 26 2 2 40 125 167
Roanoke 49 16 26 6 1 39 137 183
Evansville 49 13 29 4 3 33 114 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Columbus at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Macon at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.