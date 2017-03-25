Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 11:40 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 49 33 10 4 2 72 156 125
Fayetteville 50 34 14 1 1 70 165 113
Huntsville 51 31 15 2 3 67 181 152
Peoria 51 28 13 6 4 66 165 138
Knoxville 51 26 18 4 3 59 159 160
Mississippi 50 28 20 2 0 58 149 144
Pensacola 50 23 19 4 4 54 149 140
Columbus 50 20 26 2 2 44 135 173
Roanoke 51 16 27 7 1 40 143 193
Evansville 51 13 29 4 5 35 120 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Columbus 6, Roanoke 3

Peoria 4, Knoxville 2

Macon 6, Huntsville 4

Fayetteville 3, Evansville 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Knoxville 3, Peoria 2

Macon 6, Huntsville 3

Fayetteville 5, Evansville 4, SO

Pensacola 4, Mississippi 3

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

