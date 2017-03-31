Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:29 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 52 34 12 4 2 74 163 135
Fayetteville 51 35 14 1 1 72 167 114
Huntsville 52 32 15 2 3 69 184 152
Peoria 51 28 12 7 4 67 165 138
Mississippi 53 30 20 2 1 63 163 154
Knoxville 52 27 18 4 3 61 165 164
Pensacola 51 24 19 4 4 56 153 143
Columbus 52 20 28 2 2 44 141 184
Roanoke 53 16 28 7 2 41 152 205
Evansville 51 13 29 4 5 35 120 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 4, Columbus 2

Macon 6, Roanoke 5, SO

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

