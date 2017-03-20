Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spike Lee calls lack…

Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick ‘fishy’

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee says it’s “fishy” that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent.

Kaepernick’s season-long protest of the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games became a topic of national debate last season. Kaepernick was protesting police treatment of minorities in the country. He has indicated he plans to stand for the anthem next season.

Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday that he had brunch with Kaepernick in New York. The director questioned what crime Kaepernick has committed. He says the quarterback’s lack of suitors “smells mad fishy to me.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Lee is suggesting his hometown New York Jets take a look at Kaepernick.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spike Lee calls lack…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.