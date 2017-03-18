Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs-Grizzlies, Box

Spurs-Grizzlies, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 11:35 pm < a min read
Share
SAN ANTONIO (96)

Leonard 6-15 8-9 22, Aldridge 9-18 3-3 21, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 2-8 0-0 4, D.Green 0-2 4-4 4, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, P.Gasol 3-5 2-2 8, Forbes 1-1 0-0 3, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Ginobili 2-5 0-0 5, Simmons 4-6 4-4 14. Totals 33-75 21-22 96.

MEMPHIS (104)

J.Green 4-7 3-3 13, M.Gasol 6-14 3-3 16, Conley 5-12 6-7 19, Carter 3-9 2-2 10, Allen 3-10 1-2 8, Ennis 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Randolph 7-12 3-5 18, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-2 5-5 5, Daniels 4-9 0-0 11, Selden 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-76 27-31 104.

San Antonio 18 25 30 23— 96
Memphis 29 15 31 29—104

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-28 (Simmons 2-3, Leonard 2-6, Mills 2-8, Forbes 1-1, Bertans 1-2, Ginobili 1-3, P.Gasol 0-1, D.Green 0-2, Parker 0-2), Memphis 13-30 (Daniels 3-6, Conley 3-6, J.Green 2-3, Carter 2-7, Randolph 1-1, M.Gasol 1-3, Allen 1-3, Harrison 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 42 (P.Gasol, Aldridge 9), Memphis 35 (Conley, Randolph, Allen 7). Assists_San Antonio 18 (Aldridge 4), Memphis 20 (M.Gasol 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, Memphis 18. Technicals_Carter. A_18,119 (18,119).

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs-Grizzlies, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.