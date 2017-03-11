Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge out…

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out with minor heart problem

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:03 pm < a min read
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely because of a minor heart problem.

The team said Saturday he has an arrhythmia, a deviation from the normal heart rhythm. He will undergo further tests before the team determines how much time he misses.

The 6-foot-11 player was diagnosed at the end of his rookie season in 2007 with a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs, who are 50-14 and have the second-best record in the league.

Advertisement

This development comes on the heels of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard being placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Spurs host NBA-leading Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are already without Kevin Durant and plan to rest four key players for the game: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.