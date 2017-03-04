Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs-Pelicans, Box

Spurs-Pelicans, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:25 am < a min read
Share
SAN ANTONIO (101)

Leonard 11-26 8-10 31, Aldridge 10-19 1-4 21, Dedmon 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 2-7 0-0 4, Green 3-10 0-0 6, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Gasol 4-10 4-8 13, Mills 5-10 1-2 15, Ginobili 2-5 1-1 5, Simmons 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-95 15-25 101.

NEW ORLEANS (98)

Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Hill 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 7-18 14-16 29, Cousins 7-18 4-5 19, Holiday 12-27 0-0 26, Cunningham 3-6 1-2 8, Frazier 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 35-91 20-24 98.

San Antonio 27 22 18 22 12—101
New Orleans 30 18 18 23 9— 98

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-27 (Mills 4-9, Leonard 1-5, Gasol 1-5, Simmons 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Ginobili 0-3, Green 0-3), New Orleans 8-25 (Holiday 2-6, Moore 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Thompson 1-3, Hill 1-3, Davis 1-3, Cousins 1-6). Fouled Out_Dedmon. Rebounds_San Antonio 53 (Aldridge 15), New Orleans 48 (Cousins 23). Assists_San Antonio 20 (Leonard 6), New Orleans 20 (Holiday, Moore 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 22, New Orleans 22. Technicals_San Antonio defensive three second, San Antonio team. A_17,669 (16,867).

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spurs-Pelicans, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.