Spurs-Timberwolves, Box

By master
March 22, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (100)

Leonard 7-13 8-10 22, Aldridge 12-24 2-2 26, Dedmon 0-1 2-4 2, Parker 0-6 2-2 2, Green 4-7 0-0 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 4-7 2-2 11, Mills 3-5 0-0 8, Simmons 3-6 0-0 8, Ginobili 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 37-77 18-22 100.

MINNESOTA (93)

Wiggins 5-15 12-14 22, Towns 8-17 8-9 25, Dieng 4-6 0-0 9, Rubio 3-10 2-2 9, Rush 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 8-15 0-0 18, Casspi 2-2 0-0 5, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 22-25 93.

San Antonio 25 17 31 27—100
Minnesota 23 28 16 26— 93

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-24 (Simmons 2-3, Mills 2-4, Green 2-5, Gasol 1-3, Ginobili 1-3, Parker 0-1, Leonard 0-5), Minnesota 7-15 (Muhammad 2-3, Casspi 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Rubio 1-2, Towns 1-2, Dieng 1-2, Rush 0-1, Wiggins 0-2). Fouled Out_Dieng. Rebounds_San Antonio 33 (Gasol 6), Minnesota 39 (Towns 14). Assists_San Antonio 22 (Parker 5), Minnesota 20 (Rubio 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Minnesota 24. A_13,742 (19,356).

