Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » St. Louis 5, Springfield 2

St. Louis 5, Springfield 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
Share

BC-BBO–BOX-Stl-Spg,0292

St. Louis 5, Springfield 2

St. Louis Springfield
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fowler cf 2 0 1 0 Drake rf 4 0 1 0
Garcia 2b 3 0 1 2 Alvarez 2b 4 0 1 1
Diaz SS 1 0 0 0 Caldwell 3b 4 0 1 0
Martinez 1b 3 0 2 0 Martini lf 4 0 0 0
Carpenter 1b 2 0 1 0 Lino dh-c 4 0 0 0
Wilson rf 3 0 0 0 Grayson 1b 4 1 1 0
Peralta 3b 2 0 0 0 Mejia ss 4 0 2 0
Wilson 3b 3 0 0 0 Cruz c 2 0 0 0
Molina c 2 0 1 0 Ortega ph 2 0 1 1
Rosario pr-c 1 2 1 0 Garcia cf 3 1 2 0
Gyorko 2b 2 0 0 0
Tovar ss 2 1 2 0
Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0
Thon cf 2 1 0 1
Grichuk lf 2 0 1 0
Adams lf 2 1 2 1
Totals 36 5 12 4 Totals 35 2 9 2
St. Louis 000 000 320 —5
Springfield 001 000 001 —2

E_Caldwell (1). DP_Springfield 3. LOB_St. Louis 8, Springfield 7. 2B_Rosario, Adams.

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Leake W, 1-0 7 6 1 1 0
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 3
Hudson 1 3 1 1 0 1
Springfield
Flaherty 4 4 0 0 2 1
Gomber L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 3 3 1 1
Echemendia 1 2 2 0 1 1
Baker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

T_2:45. A_not available.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » St. Louis 5, Springfield 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.