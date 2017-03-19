Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stade Francais and Racing…

Stade Francais and Racing 92 cancel merger plans

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 8:17 am 1 min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Stade Francais and Racing 92 won’t finally join forces to create a super rugby club in the Paris region.

Facing strong opposition from fans and players, both clubs’ presidents decided to scrap their planned merger.

Racing 92 President Jacky Lorenzetti said on the club’s website he “gave up on the merger with the Stade Francais Paris, in agreement with Thomas Savare,” the Stade Francais boss.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Their plan, which aimed to create a superclub of the best local talent in the Paris region capable of attracting the best foreign players, proved to be a hugely divisive move. It was welcomed by the French league but earned the disapproval of the French Rugby Federation.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, representatives from both clubs met with League president Paul Goze and all parties, including some players and coaches, were set to meet again on Monday for further discussions. Goze was also expected to talk about the issue with French federation President Bernard Laporte on Monday.

Stade Francais players had announced they would go on strike in protest, and the league decided to postpone both clubs’ weekend games “to give dialogue a chance.”

Racing 92 is the reigning French champion and both clubs play in the top-tier Top 14 championship. The teams won the inaugural French titles — Racing in 1892 and Stade Francais in 1893 — and have claimed 20 titles between them.

New Zealand great Dan Carter plays for Racing 92 and the flyhalf also helped the club reach the European Cup final last season, where it lost to English side Saracens.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stade Francais and Racing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.