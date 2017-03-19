Sports Listen

Stanton’s homer, Jones’ leap carry US into WBC semifinals

By BERNIE WILSON
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 1:59 am < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer and the United States eliminated defending World Baseball Classic champion the Dominican Republic 6-3 Saturday night to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Stanton’s two-run shot into the third-floor balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner at Petco Park gave the United States a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. It put a charge into the sellout crowd of 43,002 and helped send the Americans to the championship round at Dodger Stadium, where they will face Japan in a semifinal game Tuesday night.

Three innings later, San Diego native Adam Jones made a spectacular, leaping catch over the fence in the deepest part of the park in right-center to rob Baltimore Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run. Machado tipped his helmet to Jones.

