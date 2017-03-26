Sports Listen

Stars-Devils Sums

By master
The Associated Press March 26, 2017
Dallas 0 0 1 1—2
New Jersey 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Coleman 1, 11:02. Penalties_Prout, NJ, (holding), 19:58.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Greene, NJ, (tripping), 6:03; Severson, NJ, Major (fighting), 15:12; Mckenzie, DAL, Major (fighting), 15:12.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Hemsky 4 (Johns, Shore), 13:24 (pp). Penalties_Henrique, NJ, (tripping), 12:09; Santini, NJ, (cross checking), 19:06.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Seguin 25 (Klingberg, Benn), 0:20 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-11-10-1_32. New Jersey 8-8-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 0.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 20-22-7 (21 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 7-11-3 (32-30).

A_14,711 (17,625). T_2:24.

Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Michel Cormier.

