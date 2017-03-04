Sports Listen

Stars-Panthers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
Dallas 1 0 1—2
Florida 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 24 (Seguin, Spezza), 11:01. 2, Florida, Huberdeau 5 (Barkov, Marchessault), 16:20 (pp). Penalties_Thornton, FLA, (high sticking), 2:29; Lindell, DAL, (tripping), 3:05; Nemeth, DAL, (holding stick), 8:41; Petrovic, FLA, (interference), 13:04; Johns, DAL, (tripping), 15:48.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Demers, FLA, (holding), 9:32.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 11 (Benn, Seguin), 18:53. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-15-10_34. Florida 17-12-13_42.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 15-19-6 (42 shots-41 saves). Florida, Reimer 12-9-5 (34-32).

A_15,713 (17,040). T_2:27.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

