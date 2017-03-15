Sports Listen

Steelers add receiver depth, sign Hunter to 1-year deal

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added depth at wide receiver, signing free agent Justin Hunter on Wednesday to a one-year deal.

Financial details were not disclosed. The 25-year-old Hunter split time between Buffalo and Miami in 2016, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter has 78 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for the Titans, the Bills and the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh is searching for quality behind star wide receiver Antonio Brown. The 6-foot-4 Hunter provides a red zone target the Steelers missed last season with Martavis Bryant serving a drug suspension. Pittsburgh is hopeful Bryant will return in 2017. Hunter joins a mix at receiver that includes Brown, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Sammie Coates, Eli Rogers and Demarcus Ayers.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

