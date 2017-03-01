Stony Brook beats Binghamton 70-60 in America East quarters

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Lucas Woodhouse made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Stony Brook pulled away early to beat Binghamton 70-60 in an America East Tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday night.

Akwasi Yeobah set career highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Seawolves (18-12), who on Monday will host the winner of sixth-seeded Hartford vs. third-seeded Albany.

Woodhouse, who has eight games of at least 20 points this season, hit his fifth 3 and the Seawolves led 47-33 early in the second half. Binghamton closed to 54-43 on Marlon Beck’s 3-pointer, but Yeobah scored four straight and Stony Brook again led by double digits, 58-46. Willie Rodriguez’s layup with 41 seconds left made it 66-59, but Stony Brook made four free throws to seal it.

Binghamton’s Everson Davis tied it at 5 with a free throw, but Woodhouse and Yeobah hit two 3-pointers apiece amid a 24-3 run and the Seawolves led 29-8 en route to a 39-23 halftime lead.

Rodriguez scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for Binghamton (12-20).