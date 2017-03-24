Sports Listen

Streaking Bucks beat Hawks 100-97, tie for 5th in East

By GENARO C. ARMAS
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:50 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his second straight double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Atlanta Hawks 100-97 on Friday night.

The Bucks, who have won 11 of 13 games, moved into a tie with Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have lost six straight.

Atlanta had one last chance to tie before Ersan Ilyasova missed a contested 3 from the right wing with 0.2 seconds left with fans at the Bradley Center screaming “Fear the Deer!”

Bucks fans are hoping their team can return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

Dennis Schroder had 28 points for the Hawks.

