Sunday's College Basketball Scores

Sunday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
EAST

Bloomfield 69, Dominican (NY) 56

Cincinnati 67, UConn 47

SOUTH

Temple 72, South Florida 60

Tulane 81, Tulsa 69

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 74, Lewis 61

Iowa 90, Penn St. 79

Michigan 93, Nebraska 57

NW Missouri St. 69, Cent. Missouri 61

Purdue 69, Northwestern 65

Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 49

SOUTHWEST

Houston 73, East Carolina 51

FAR WEST

No scores reported.

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Florida Gulf Coast 77, North Florida 61

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76, Campbell 59

Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals

Coll. of Charleston 67, Towson 59

UNC Wilmington 105, William & Mary 94

Conference Carolinas
Championship

Limestone 76, King (Tenn.) 70

ECAC Tournament
Championship

Stockton 74, Penn St. Behrend 72

GLIAC Conference Tournament
Championship

Ferris St. 80, Ashland 79

Horizon League
Third Round

UIC 79, Green Bay 70

Northern Kentucky 82, Wright State 77

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Semifinals

Iona 73, St. Peter’s 65

Siena 89, Monmouth (NJ) 85

Mid-South Conference Tournament
Championship

Life 76, Pikeville 58

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Wichita St. 71, Illinois St. 51

Patriot League
Semifinals

Bucknell 70, Navy 65

Lehigh 91, Boston U. 88, 2OT

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 81, Samford 72

UNC Greensboro 77, Wofford 73

Summit League
First Round

Omaha 84, Fort Wayne 80

S. Dakota St. 83, Denver 73

