Sunday's Major League Linescore

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:41 pm 3 min read
Atlanta 000 001 000—1 4 2
Boston 100 020 80x—11 12 1

Foltynewicz, Ramirez (4), Roe (5), Boyer (6), Weigel (7), Sims (7), and Suzuki, Morales; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Ross Jr. (6), Ramirez (7), Workman (8), Ysla (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1.

___

Detroit 310 001 000—5 7 0
Philadelphia (ss) 000 302 30x—8 10 0

Norris, Lowe (4), Lewicki (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Rondon (7), Alaniz (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Buchholz, Garcia (4), Morgan (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Ramos. HRs_Upton, Pill; Saunders, Hoskins.

___

Houston 001 110 004—7 14 2
Miami 002 003 110—7 11 1

Fiers, Jankowski (3), Gustave (4), Guduan (5), Perez (6), West (6), Deetz (8), Yuhl (9), and Stassi, Heineman; Chen, McGowan (3), Ramos (4), Phelps (5), Barraclough (6), Ellington (7), Wittgren (8), Thielbar (9), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Nola. HRs_Moore, Hechavarria.

___

Minnesota 000 001 030—4 7 1
Washington 000 000 200—2 7 0

Santiago, Rucinski (3), Duffey (4), Haley (6), Tonkin (7), Tepesch (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Roark, Cotts (5), Kelley (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton, Severino, Read. W_Tonkin 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Tepesch. HRs_Hague;

___

Philadelphia (ss) 001 001 000—2 4 1
Baltimore 000 100 20x—3 6 1

Pivetta, Asher (4), Garcia (7), Pinto (7), and Rupp, Alfaro; Wright, Aquino (4), O’Day (7), Hart (8), Bridwell (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_O’Day 1-0. L_Garcia 1-1. Sv_Bridwell. HRs_Rupp;

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2 8 2
New York Yankees 000 100 11x—3 8 2

Taillon, Kingham (3), Holmes (5), Bastardo (7), Schugel (7), Runzler (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Tanaka, Layne (4), Chapman (5), Clippard (6), Adams (7), Cessa (8), and Romine, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-0. L_Bastardo 0-1. Sv_Cessa.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 031—5 10 1
Toronto 010 002 000—3 8 3

Cobb, Garton (4), Marks (5), Faria (6), Wood (7), Schultz (8), Gadea (9), and Maile, Heim; Stroman, Loup (3), Estrada (4), Osuna (6), Smith (7), Schultz (8), Dermody (8), Tepera (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Wood 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Gadea.

___

St. Louis 043 042 010—14 18 2
New York Mets 100 210 601—11 16 2

Leake, Phillips (5), Gomber (6), Cecil (7), Tuivailala (7), Bowman (9), and Molina, Kelly; Harvey, Reed (2), Lugo (4), Wilk (6), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and Rivera, Nido. W_Leake 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Wisdom, Garcia, Martinez; Cespedes, Guillorme.

___

Chicago Cubs 111 042 000—9 13 0
Texas 023 000 22—9 15 2

Lester, Davis (3), Mejia (3), Uehara (4), Grimm (5), Mills (6), Smith (8), and Contreras, Corporan; Martinez, Wright (3), Dyson (4), Barnette (5), Reyes (5), Loewen (6), Carter (6), Bass (7), Alvarez (9), and Lucroy, Hayes. HRs_La Stella, Contreras, Almora; Robinson, Hoying, Martinson.

___

Colorado 000 100 201—4 8 0
Milwaukee 010 012 32x—9 13 0

Bettis, Freeland (3), Motte (5), Estevez (6), Castellani (7), Farris (8), and Wolters, Nunez; Milone, Anderson (3), Marinez (5), Cravy (6), Burgos (7), Dillard (9), and Pina, Houle. W_Marinez 2-1. L_Motte 0-1. HRs_Adames, Story; Aguilar, Noonan, Perez.

___

Kansas City 010 000 111—4 9 0
San Francisco 002 100 000—3 7 0

Duffy, Soria (4), Strahm (5), McCarthy (8), Culver (9), and Gallagher, Evans; Bumgarner, Johnson (4), Melancon (5), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8), Suarez (9), and Posey, Brown. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Culver. HRs_Dozier; Williamson.

___

San Diego 001 000 001—2 6 1
Cleveland 330 020 00x—8 11 2

Richard, Nina (2), Chacin (3), Quackenbush (6), Baumann (7), Maton (8), and Hedges, Gale; Bauer, Miller (4), Allen (5), Shaw (6), Merritt (7), Colon (9), and Moore, Quiroz. W_Bauer 1-0. L_Richard 0-1. HRs_Shaffer, Zimmer.

___

Seattle (ss) 000 003 000—3 5 3
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 112 30x—7 9 0

Moore, Diaz (3), Venditte (4), Kiekhefer (5), Owings (6), Aro (7), Unsworth (8), and Baron, Ashley; Urias, Romo (3), Sierra (4), Ravin (6), Sborz (7), Istler (9), and Barnes, Murphy. W_Ravin 1-0. L_Owings 0-1. HRs_Waldrop; Puig.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 010 000—1 6 1
Arizona 100 010 20x—4 8 0

Lopez, Beck (4), Bummer (5), Danish (5), Holmberg (6), Clark (8), and Narvaez; Walker, Jepsen (4), Wilhelmsen (5), Burgos (6), Marshall (7), Miller (8), Sherfy (9), and Hernandez, Thole. W_Wilhelmsen 1-0. L_Bummer 0-1. Sv_Sherfy. HRs_Saladino; Arcia, Vargas.

___

Cincinnati 031 010 204—11 14 1
Los Angeles Angels 012 000 000—3 5 4

Finnegan, Iglesias (4), Herget (6), Routt (7), Mahle (8), and Barnhart, Hudson; Richards, Alvarez (3), Guerra (4), Banuelos (5), Campos (7), Valdez (8), Parker (9), O’Grady (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Finnegan 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. HRs_Renda; Calhoun, Marte.

___

Oakland 200 020 010—5 9 2
Seattle (ss) 012 000 010—4 8 2

Cotton, Coulombe (3), Detwiler (4), Axford (5), Triggs (6), Puk (8), Bracewell (9), and Vogt, Maxwell; Hernandez, Scribner (4), De Jong (5), Pazos (7), Vieira (8), Fien (9), and Ruiz, Gosewisch. W_Detwiler 1-0. L_De Jong 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Peterson.

___

Sunday's Major League Linescore
