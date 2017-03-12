Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|013
|00x—4
|9
|0
Wilk, Hand (3), Regnault (5), Montero (6), Edgin (8), and Nido, Plaia; Fulmer, Alaniz (3), Wilson (4), Pelfrey (5), Lowe (8), Baez (9), and Avila, Green. W_Pelfrey 1-3. L_Regnault 0-1. Sv_Baez. HRs_Martinez.
___
|Baltimore
|012
|011
|003—8
|13
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|141
|000
|000—6
|12
|0
Bundy, Meisinger (3), Aquino (4), Gunkel (6), Stewart (7), Crichton (9), and Sisco, Wynns; Hughes, Kintzler (6), Breslow (7), Rucinski (8), Slegers (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-2. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Gentry, Mancini, Santander; Buxton, Polanco.
___
|Atlanta
|600
|001
|003—10
|14
|0
|New York Yankees
|000
|011
|000—2
|4
|5
Garcia, Wisler (4), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki; Sabathia, Heller (1), Chapman (3), Shreve (4), Camarena (5), German (7), Ramirez (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Sabathia 0-1. HRs_Romine, Mateo.
___
|Minnesota (ss)
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|004
|000
|00x—4
|6
|0
Vogelsong, Fernandez (3), Rogers (4), Tepesch (6), Reed (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Williams, Brault (4), Rivero (9), Sadler (10), Webb (11), and Stewart, Kelley. W_Williams 1-0. L_Vogelsong 0-1. Sv_Webb. HRs_Palka, Harrison;
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|4
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|41x—8
|10
|0
Borucki, Mayza (3), Leone (4), Oberholtzer (5), Girodo (6), Smith (7), Grube (8), and Graterol, Jansen; Ramirez, Hunter (3), Eveland (4), Carpenter (5), Cedeno (6), Farquhar (7), Garton (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Casali. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-2. HRs_Gillaspie (2), Longoria, Bauers.
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|400—4
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|120
|011—5
|10
|1
Keuchel, Hoyt (4), Guduan (5), Feliz (5), Giles (6), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Ross, Nathan (5), Lara (6), Turner (6), Cotts (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Cotts 1-0. L_Peacock 0-2. HRs_Reed; Eaton, Harper, Ward.
___
|St. Louis
|011
|300
|301—9
|9
|2
|Miami
|100
|002
|204—9
|11
|0
Wainwright, Lucas (5), Weaver (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9), Rowland (9), and Fryer; Koehler, Adkins (4), Ziegler (5), Ellington (6), Steckenrider (8), Higgins (9), and Telis, Nola. HRs_DeJong, Adams; Ozuna, den Dekker.
___
|Boston
|210
|011
|000—5
|11
|4
|Philadelphia
|001
|031
|001—6
|9
|0
Rodriguez, Kimbrel (5), Ysla (6), Ross Jr. (7), Hembree (8), Martin (9), and Swihart, Procyshen; Nola, Lively (4), Mariot (7), Ramos (9), and Holaday, Moore. W_Ramos 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. HRs_Sandoval; Quinn.
___
|Texas
|100
|022
|230—10
|8
|1
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|000
|008
|000—8
|12
|2
Hauschild, Wagner (5), Reyes (6), Palmquist (6), Wright (7), Alvarez (8), and Jimenez, Cantwell; Kopech, Luebke (4), Danish (5), Putnam (7), Burdi (8), Walsh (9), and Smith, Blair. W_Wright 1-0. L_Burdi 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Puello, Middlebrooks, Robinson;
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|2
|Cincinnati (ss)
|000
|130
|00x—4
|7
|0
Nelson, Chamberlain (4), Feliz (5), Jungmann (6), Kohlscheen (8), Snow (8), and Pina, Houle; Arroyo, Storen (3), Romano (4), Guillon (7), Astin (8), Ross (9), and Mesoraco, Turner, Trees. W_Romano 1-0. L_Chamberlain 0-2. Sv_Ross. HRs_Diaz;
___