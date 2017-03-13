Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Major League Linescore

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 2:06 am 3 min read
Share
New York Mets 002 100 000—3 7 0
Detroit 000 013 00x—4 9 0

Wilk, Hand (3), Regnault (5), Montero (6), Edgin (8), and Nido, Plaia; Fulmer, Alaniz (3), Wilson (4), Pelfrey (5), Lowe (8), Baez (9), and Avila, Green. W_Pelfrey 1-3. L_Regnault 0-1. Sv_Baez. HRs_Martinez.

___

Baltimore 012 011 003—8 13 0
Minnesota (ss) 141 000 000—6 12 0

Bundy, Meisinger (3), Aquino (4), Gunkel (6), Stewart (7), Crichton (9), and Sisco, Wynns; Hughes, Kintzler (6), Breslow (7), Rucinski (8), Slegers (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-2. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Gentry, Mancini, Santander; Buxton, Polanco.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

___

Advertisement
Atlanta 600 001 003—10 14 0
New York Yankees 000 011 000—2 4 5

Garcia, Wisler (4), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki; Sabathia, Heller (1), Chapman (3), Shreve (4), Camarena (5), German (7), Ramirez (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Sabathia 0-1. HRs_Romine, Mateo.

___

Minnesota (ss) 020 000 001—3 7 0
Pittsburgh 004 000 00x—4 6 0

Vogelsong, Fernandez (3), Rogers (4), Tepesch (6), Reed (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Williams, Brault (4), Rivero (9), Sadler (10), Webb (11), and Stewart, Kelley. W_Williams 1-0. L_Vogelsong 0-1. Sv_Webb. HRs_Palka, Harrison;

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 5 4
Tampa Bay 020 001 41x—8 10 0

Borucki, Mayza (3), Leone (4), Oberholtzer (5), Girodo (6), Smith (7), Grube (8), and Graterol, Jansen; Ramirez, Hunter (3), Eveland (4), Carpenter (5), Cedeno (6), Farquhar (7), Garton (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Casali. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-2. HRs_Gillaspie (2), Longoria, Bauers.

___

Houston 000 000 400—4 10 0
Washington 000 120 011—5 10 1

Keuchel, Hoyt (4), Guduan (5), Feliz (5), Giles (6), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Ross, Nathan (5), Lara (6), Turner (6), Cotts (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Cotts 1-0. L_Peacock 0-2. HRs_Reed; Eaton, Harper, Ward.

___

St. Louis 011 300 301—9 9 2
Miami 100 002 204—9 11 0

Wainwright, Lucas (5), Weaver (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9), Rowland (9), and Fryer; Koehler, Adkins (4), Ziegler (5), Ellington (6), Steckenrider (8), Higgins (9), and Telis, Nola. HRs_DeJong, Adams; Ozuna, den Dekker.

___

Boston 210 011 000—5 11 4
Philadelphia 001 031 001—6 9 0

Rodriguez, Kimbrel (5), Ysla (6), Ross Jr. (7), Hembree (8), Martin (9), and Swihart, Procyshen; Nola, Lively (4), Mariot (7), Ramos (9), and Holaday, Moore. W_Ramos 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. HRs_Sandoval; Quinn.

___

Texas 100 022 230—10 8 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 000 008 000—8 12 2

Hauschild, Wagner (5), Reyes (6), Palmquist (6), Wright (7), Alvarez (8), and Jimenez, Cantwell; Kopech, Luebke (4), Danish (5), Putnam (7), Burdi (8), Walsh (9), and Smith, Blair. W_Wright 1-0. L_Burdi 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Puello, Middlebrooks, Robinson;

___

Milwaukee 000 000 101—2 8 2
Cincinnati (ss) 000 130 00x—4 7 0

Nelson, Chamberlain (4), Feliz (5), Jungmann (6), Kohlscheen (8), Snow (8), and Pina, Houle; Arroyo, Storen (3), Romano (4), Guillon (7), Astin (8), Ross (9), and Mesoraco, Turner, Trees. W_Romano 1-0. L_Chamberlain 0-2. Sv_Ross. HRs_Diaz;

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 041 000 000—5 12 0
Kansas City 100 000 120—4 7 2

Kershaw, Castillo (5), Cash (7), Spitzbarth (8), Font (8), Hynes (9), and Grandal, Farmer; Karns, Edwards (3), Herrera (4), Minor (5), Culver (7), Alexander (8), McCarthy (9), and Pena, Evans. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Karns 0-2. Sv_Hynes. HRs_Moustakas.

___

Chicago Cubs 002 320 100—8 14 1
Oakland 001 004 40x—9 10 3

Arrieta, Uehara (4), Grimm (5), Perez (6), Zastryzny (7), Wagner (7), Pugliese (8), and Montero, Caratini; Alcantara, Detwiler (3), Neal (4), Casilla (5), Cochran-Gill (5), Hendriks (6), Montas (7), Wahl (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Montas 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-2. Sv_Wahl. HRs_Bryant; Alonso.

___

Arizona 101 000 110—4 13 4
San Francisco 030 040 05x—12 14 0

Bradley, Burgos (5), Jones (6), Delgado (7), Chafin (8), and Mathis, Hernandez; Moore, Melancon (5), Beede (6), Osich (7), Ramirez (8), Dominguez (9), and Brown, Federowicz. W_Moore 1-1. L_Bradley 0-3. HRs_Pollock; Blanks.

___

Seattle 020 000 000—2 7 3
Los Angeles Angels 043 000 20x—9 10 0

Miranda, Machi (2), Fien (3), Povse (4), Whalen (7), Aro (8), and Gosewisch, Ashley; Chavez, Meyer (5), Bedrosian (7), Bailey (8), Parker (9), and Sanchez, Perez. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Miranda 0-1. HRs_Smith; Cron.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 030 002 400—9 9 1
Colorado 000 600 200—8 9 2

Davis, Peralta (4), Castillo (5), Hernandez (10), Luetge (11), Heath (12), and Barnhart, Brantly; Anderson, Lee (4), Musgrave (5), Motte (7), Moll (8), Estevez (9), and Garneau. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Motte 0-2. Sv_Heath. HRs_Schebler; Cardullo.

___

Cleveland 010 002 224—11 16 0
San Diego 000 020 100—3 11 0

Kluber, Logan (5), Crockett (6), Delabar (7), Banwart (8), Olson (9), and Kratz, Mejia, Chu; Weaver, Rienzo (3), Friedrich (5), Jenkins (7), Quackenbush (9), Ruiz (9), and Sanchez, Bethancourt. W_Logan 1-0. L_Friedrich 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez, Mejia, Pena, Stamets; Blash.

___

Chicago White Sox (ss) 100 000 00(14)—15 15 0
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 020 010 002—5 7 5

Holland, Petricka (4), Ynoa (6), Fry (7), Kahnle (8), Clark (9), and Soto, Gonzalez; Wood, Stripling (4), Dayton (6), Hatcher (7), Liberatore (8), Istler (9), Griggs (9), Paredes (9), Hooper (9), and Wilson, Murphy. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Istler 0-1. HRs_Bourgeois; Wilson.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.