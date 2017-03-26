Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Major League Linescore

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 4:51 pm 1 min read
Share
Boston 000 000 340—7 9 0
Minnesota 000 001 100—2 8 0

Sale, Kelly (6), Abad (7), Barnes (7), Taylor (9), and Vazquez, Butler; Gibson, Pressly (7), Boshers (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rodriguez. W_Kelly 1-1. L_Pressly 0-1. HRs_Benintendi, Selsky, Vazquez.

___

Houston 001 400 000—5 9 0
Washington 100 000 000—1 5 0

Musgrove, Giles (6), Gregerson (7), Harris (8), Hoyt (9), and Gattis, Centeno; Gonzalez, Albers (6), Nathan (8), Blanton (9), and Lobaton, Solano. W_Musgrove 3-0. L_Gonzalez 1-2. HRs_Gonzalez, Marisnick.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

___

Advertisement
Pittsburgh 012 000 000—3 10 0
Philadelphia 500 000 010—6 15 0

Lindblom, LeBlanc (2), Hughes (6), Schugel (10), Scioneaux (11), and Williams; Buchholz, Venditte (4), Garcia (6), Benoit (7), Neris (8), and Knapp, Holaday. HRs_Franco, Knapp.

___

Tampa Bay 002 100 010—4 11 0
New York Yankees 013 201 00x—7 11 1

Andriese, Diaz (5), Castillo (7), Schultz (8), and Sucre; Mitchell, Chapman (4), Heller (4), Shreve (6), Frieri (8), Graham (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Mitchell 3-1. L_Andriese 0-1. Sv_Graham. HRs_Hicks, Tejada.

___

Toronto (ss) 000 100 102—4 5 0
Detroit 101 000 001—3 7 0

Lawrence, Leone (6), Girodo (7), Campos (8), Beliveau (9), Allen (9), and Ohlman, Monsalve; Zimmermann, Wilson (6), Rondon (7), Pelfrey (8), Rodriguez (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Campos 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Allen. HRs_Monsalve, McBroom, Lopes; Castellanos.

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 8 2
St. Louis 011 010 00x—3 7 1

Chen, Tazawa (10), Phelps (11), Barraclough (12), and Cabrera, Paulino; Leake, Cecil (6), Bowman (7), and Molina, Kelly. W_Leake 3-1. L_Chen 0-3. Sv_Bowman. HRs_Fowler, Molina.

___

Baltimore 100 000 010—2 6 1
Toronto (ss) 100 000 000—1 5 0

Aquino, Hart (5), Crichton (6), Givens (7), Yacabonis (8), Satterwhite (9), and Sisco; Liriano, Grilli (5), Howell (6), Smith (7), Mayza (8), Isaacs (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol. W_Givens 1-0. L_Mayza 0-1. Sv_Satterwhite.

___

Atlanta 001 010 000—2 7 1
New York Mets 000 020 24x—8 14 1

Wisler, Chapman (6), De La Cruz (10), Phillips (11), and Flowers, Lalli; Harvey, Salas (7), Blevins (7), Reed (7), Smoker (8), and Plawecki, Glenn. W_Blevins 2-0. L_De La Cruz 0-1.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.