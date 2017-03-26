Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Boston
|000
|000
|340—7
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|100—2
|8
|0
Sale, Kelly (6), Abad (7), Barnes (7), Taylor (9), and Vazquez, Butler; Gibson, Pressly (7), Boshers (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rodriguez. W_Kelly 1-1. L_Pressly 0-1. HRs_Benintendi, Selsky, Vazquez.
___
|Houston
|001
|400
|000—5
|9
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Musgrove, Giles (6), Gregerson (7), Harris (8), Hoyt (9), and Gattis, Centeno; Gonzalez, Albers (6), Nathan (8), Blanton (9), and Lobaton, Solano. W_Musgrove 3-0. L_Gonzalez 1-2. HRs_Gonzalez, Marisnick.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
___
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|500
|000
|010—6
|15
|0
Lindblom, LeBlanc (2), Hughes (6), Schugel (10), Scioneaux (11), and Williams; Buchholz, Venditte (4), Garcia (6), Benoit (7), Neris (8), and Knapp, Holaday. HRs_Franco, Knapp.
___
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|010—4
|11
|0
|New York Yankees
|013
|201
|00x—7
|11
|1
Andriese, Diaz (5), Castillo (7), Schultz (8), and Sucre; Mitchell, Chapman (4), Heller (4), Shreve (6), Frieri (8), Graham (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Mitchell 3-1. L_Andriese 0-1. Sv_Graham. HRs_Hicks, Tejada.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|100
|102—4
|5
|0
|Detroit
|101
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
Lawrence, Leone (6), Girodo (7), Campos (8), Beliveau (9), Allen (9), and Ohlman, Monsalve; Zimmermann, Wilson (6), Rondon (7), Pelfrey (8), Rodriguez (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Campos 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Allen. HRs_Monsalve, McBroom, Lopes; Castellanos.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|00x—3
|7
|1
Chen, Tazawa (10), Phelps (11), Barraclough (12), and Cabrera, Paulino; Leake, Cecil (6), Bowman (7), and Molina, Kelly. W_Leake 3-1. L_Chen 0-3. Sv_Bowman. HRs_Fowler, Molina.
___
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
|Toronto (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Aquino, Hart (5), Crichton (6), Givens (7), Yacabonis (8), Satterwhite (9), and Sisco; Liriano, Grilli (5), Howell (6), Smith (7), Mayza (8), Isaacs (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol. W_Givens 1-0. L_Mayza 0-1. Sv_Satterwhite.
___
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
|New York Mets
|000
|020
|24x—8
|14
|1
Wisler, Chapman (6), De La Cruz (10), Phillips (11), and Flowers, Lalli; Harvey, Salas (7), Blevins (7), Reed (7), Smoker (8), and Plawecki, Glenn. W_Blevins 2-0. L_De La Cruz 0-1.
___