Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Chad Bell and RHPs Drew VerHagen and Buck Farmer to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned SS Engelb Vielma, C Mitch Garver and OFs Daniel Palka and Zack Granite to Rochester (IL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Luke Weaver and Rowan Wick and OF Anthony Garcia to Memphis (PCL). Reassigned RHP Josh Lucas and LHP Zach Phillips to their minor league camp.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Milwaukee C Greg Monroe $35,000, L.A. Lakers G/F Nick Young $25,000 and Lakers G D’Angelo Russell $15,000 for an altercation during Friday’s game.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Zbynek Michalek and F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL), Dauphin on emergency recall.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Tomas Nosek from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Justin Hamonic to Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy RW Alex Wideman one game.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Agreed to terms with Jim Boeheim, men’s basketball coach, on a new contract that will extend past next season.

WASHINGTON — Named Mike Hopkins men’s basketball coach.