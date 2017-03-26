Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Chris Lee to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Noe Ramirez to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned INF Matt Dominguez, C Jake DePew, RHP Hector Velazquez and OFs Brian Bogusevic, Rusney Castillo and Allen Craig to minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHPs Mike Clevinger and Joe Colon to Columbus (IL). Reassigned C Adam Moore, INF Richie Shaffer and OF Bradley Zimmer to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C John Hicks to Toledo (IL). Reassigned INF Dominic Ficociello, OFs Anthony Gose and Juan Perez and RHPs Ruben Alaniz, Joe Jimenez, Logan Kensing, Arcenio Leon and Edward Mujica to minor league camps. Released RHP Mark Lowe unconditionally.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Alex Meyer, SS Nolan Fontana and OF Ryan LaMarre to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released OF Drew Stubbs unconditionally. Reassigned RHP Drew Rucinski to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jesse Hahn to Nashville (PCL). Announced LHP Ross Detwiler opted out of minor league contract and is a free agent.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Jon Niese.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Chris Heston to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned LHP Nick Hagadone and RHPs Cody Martin and Jean Machi to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Zack Godley to Reno (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RHP David Hernandez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Rafael Martin, OF Brian Goodwin and C Pedro Severino to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned INF/OF Brandon Snyder to minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Watson.

LAREDO LEMURS — Traded LHP Zach Dodson to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Toby Eigner.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV and C Deyonta Davis from Iowa (NBADL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Clayton Keller to an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Julien Nantel from Colorado (ECHL).