Sundby secures men’s cross-country ski World Cup title

By
The Associated Press March 11, 2017
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the cross-country skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in a 50-kilometer classical race.

Sundby has been a controversial figure this season after serving a two-month doping ban last year for exceeding the permitted dose of asthma medication.

Saturday’s win gives Sundby an insurmountable lead in the standings for his third career World Cup title. He was stripped of another title from the 2014-15 season as part of the doping sanction.

Sundby and Finland’s Iivo Niskanen fought out front in Saturday’s race before Sundby opened a lead over the Finn with three kilometers to go.

Sundby won by 9.9 seconds from Niskanen. More than a minute behind, Russian Alexander Bessmertnykh was third in a photo finish with Norwegians Sjur Roethe and Niklas Dyrhaug.

The Associated Press

