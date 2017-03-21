Sports Listen

Suns-Heat, Box

Suns-Heat, Box

By master
The Associated Press March 21, 2017
PHOENIX (97)

Warren 6-14 0-1 12, Chriss 7-9 8-10 24, Len 5-13 2-2 12, Ulis 4-11 1-3 9, Booker 4-16 3-4 11, Dudley 3-6 1-3 8, Eddie 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Barbosa 4-7 4-4 13. Totals 36-82 21-29 97.

MIAMI (112)

Babbitt 1-4 0-0 3, Whiteside 9-18 5-6 23, Dragic 6-15 2-3 16, Richardson 6-13 0-0 14, McGruder 1-4 0-0 2, White 1-3 2-2 4, J.Johnson 3-9 3-6 10, Reed 4-5 4-4 12, Ellington 4-8 0-0 11, T.Johnson 7-17 1-2 17. Totals 42-96 17-23 112.

Phoenix 26 20 17 34— 97
Miami 23 36 25 28—112

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 4-16 (Chriss 2-2, Barbosa 1-2, Dudley 1-4, Eddie 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Len 0-2, Booker 0-4), Miami 11-27 (Ellington 3-6, T.Johnson 2-3, Richardson 2-5, Dragic 2-5, J.Johnson 1-2, Babbitt 1-4, McGruder 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Len 11), Miami 50 (Whiteside 14). Assists_Phoenix 14 (Ulis 6), Miami 17 (T.Johnson, McGruder 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Miami 25. A_19,600 (19,600).

