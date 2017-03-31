Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suspended free agent safety…

Suspended free agent safety TJ McDonald signs with Dolphins

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 1:25 pm 1 min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Free agent safety T.J. McDonald has signed with the Miami Dolphins, but he’ll miss the first half of the season while serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

McDonald was arrested last May in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence. He said he’s glad he’ll be able to take part in offseason team activities, training camp and preseason games before beginning his suspension.

“The one thing I can do is earn the respect for my work — through camp and OTAs — of my teammates and the coaches, and provide a spark when I can,” McDonald said Friday after his signing was announced. “Week 9, I’ll be chomping at the bit.”

McDonald spent the past four seasons with the Rams, starting 53 games, and totaled four interceptions. He started every game last year and said it was difficult being a free agent with the suspension looming.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

“I just got to be hungry, stay clean and be open and honest about everything, and make sure that this doesn’t happen in the future,” he said. “My back is up against the wall. I’m just happy to be able to move forward with this, and to be able to just get back to playing ball.”

A third-round pick by the Rams in 2013, McDonald will compete for playing time in Miami with Michael Thomas, Walt Aikens and newcomer Nate Allen opposite starting safety Reshad Jones.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suspended free agent safety…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.