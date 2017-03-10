Suspended Raiders player denies detainment for intoxication

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith claims he was not detained for public intoxication Thursday.

Authorities say Smith was detained in San Francisco after an SUV he was riding in crashed into an undercover police car, injuring two officers in front of police headquarters.

Police say they held Smith for his own safety and released him once he was sober. Smith will not be charged.

Smith told KRON (http://bit.ly/2n7M3UF ) on Thursday that he was visiting a friend at the station.

Smith told reporters he does not want to be seen as criminal and he’s “never hurt anyone.”

The woman driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Smith is on a one-year suspension for violating the NFL’s rules on substance abuse.

Smith’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

