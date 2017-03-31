Sports Listen

Suzann Pettersen takes lead at wind-delayed ANA Inspiration

By GREG BEACHAM
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Norway’s Suzann Pettersen finished her wind-delayed first round with a 4-under 68 and added a second-round 69 Friday at the ANA Inspiration, taking a one-shot lead over six players after two shortened days at the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.

After an early end to Thursday’s play and a late start on Friday for cleanup from the windstorm, play was halted by darkness with 56 players still on the course. They will complete their second round Saturday morning.

Rookie Nelly Korda shot a pair of 69s to climb onto the leaderboard, sitting one shot behind Pettersen in her first major as a professional. The 18-year-old Norda’s big sister, 24-year-old Jessica, is in the hunt at 3-under 141.

