Swansea rebounds from referee error, beats Burnley 3-2

By master
March 4, 2017
SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea recovered from conceding a goal through a case of mistaken identity by scoring in stoppage-time to seal a 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The victory lifted Swansea five points clear of the relegation zone as the Welsh club continued its improved form under new coach Paul Clement.

Referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty to Burnley for handball in the 19th minute, even though it was Burnley striker Sam Vokes who made contact with the ball as he stretched for a header. Andre Gray converted the spot kick to make it 1-1, canceling out Fernando Llorente’s 12th-minute goal.

Gray’s second goal put Burnley 2-1 ahead in the 61st, only for Martin Olsson to equalize in the 69th and Llorente to head home the winner in the second minute of injury time.

