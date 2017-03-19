Sports Listen

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim to stay on

By master
March 19, 2017
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has agreed to a new contract that will extend past next season.

The extension of the Hall of Fame coach’s contract comes after head-coach-in-waiting Mike Hopkins was hired Sunday by Washington. Boeheim had planned to step down following the conclusion of next season. Details of the extension were not released.

Boeheim just completed his 41st season as head coach at his alma mater. He ranks second all-time among Division I coaches in victories with 903, trailing only Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Boeheim owns the longest active streak of seasons at one school, ahead of Krzyzewski’s 36 at Duke.

Syracuse also announced that Adrian Autry has been promoted to associate head coach.

