Talbot makes 33 saves, Oilers blank Canucks 2-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 33 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and the Edmonton Oilers topped the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid and Mark Letestu scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight games. McDavid leads the NHL with 80 points, one ahead of Boston’s Brad Marchand.

The Canucks have lost six straight.

The Canucks had the best chance in a scoreless first period, with Christopher Tanev ringing a shot off the post with six minutes to play.

Edmonton broke the deadlock with 3:18 remaining in the second period as McDavid cut in with speed and beat Richard Bachman high to the glove side for his 25th goal of the season.

Talbot made a pair of big saves on Vancouver’s Markus Granlund in the second, including one just before the buzzer sounded, to keep it 1-0 through 40 minutes.

Vancouver again came close to tying it midway through the third, hitting a post. Then, during a major scrum in front of the Oilers net, the Canucks were unable to push the puck across the goal line.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with 4:38 left in the third period, as Leon Draisaitl made a great cross-ice feed to Letestu, who one-timed a shot past Bachman for his career-best 14th goal.

NOTES: It was the third of five meetings this season between the teams. Edmonton won the first 2-0 in October, with the Canucks taking the second contest 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 31. … Bachman got just his second start of the season in net for the Canucks. The former Oiler was called up from the AHL on Feb. 27 after Jacob Markstrom sustained a lower-body injury. … Tanev returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games because of food poisoning.

UP NEXT

Canucks: at Chicago for the second game of a five-game road trip.

Oilers: host Los Angeles to close out a season-high eight-game homestand.