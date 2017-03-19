Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Talbot makes 33 saves,…

Talbot makes 33 saves, Oilers blank Canucks 2-0

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 1:04 am 2 min read
Share

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 33 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and the Edmonton Oilers topped the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid and Mark Letestu scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight games. McDavid leads the NHL with 80 points, one ahead of Boston’s Brad Marchand.

The Canucks have lost six straight.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The Canucks had the best chance in a scoreless first period, with Christopher Tanev ringing a shot off the post with six minutes to play.

Advertisement

Edmonton broke the deadlock with 3:18 remaining in the second period as McDavid cut in with speed and beat Richard Bachman high to the glove side for his 25th goal of the season.

Talbot made a pair of big saves on Vancouver’s Markus Granlund in the second, including one just before the buzzer sounded, to keep it 1-0 through 40 minutes.

Vancouver again came close to tying it midway through the third, hitting a post. Then, during a major scrum in front of the Oilers net, the Canucks were unable to push the puck across the goal line.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with 4:38 left in the third period, as Leon Draisaitl made a great cross-ice feed to Letestu, who one-timed a shot past Bachman for his career-best 14th goal.

NOTES: It was the third of five meetings this season between the teams. Edmonton won the first 2-0 in October, with the Canucks taking the second contest 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 31. … Bachman got just his second start of the season in net for the Canucks. The former Oiler was called up from the AHL on Feb. 27 after Jacob Markstrom sustained a lower-body injury. … Tanev returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games because of food poisoning.

UP NEXT

Canucks: at Chicago for the second game of a five-game road trip.

Oilers: host Los Angeles to close out a season-high eight-game homestand.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Talbot makes 33 saves,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.