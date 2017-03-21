Sports Listen

Talbot turns in 2nd straight shutout, Oilers blank Kings 2-0

March 21, 2017
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 35 saves for his second consecutive shutout and seventh of the season as the Edmonton Oilers ended an eight-game homestand with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who won their fourth in a row to move one point ahead of Calgary and into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a pair of assists.

McDavid leads the NHL with 82 points.

Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots for the fading Kings, who have lost four of five, further dashing their playoff hopes.

