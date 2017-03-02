Tannehill expected to be ready for offseason program

Sports Listen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the Miami Dolphins’ offseason program after missing the final four games of last season because of a sprained left knee.

Tannehill was able to avoid surgery, had a successful rehabilitation and isn’t expected to miss any team workouts. General manager Chris Grier, speaking Thursday at the NFL combine, said Tannehill is healthy and “ready to go.”

The Dolphins spent several weeks after the season assessing the extent of the quarterback’s ACL and MCL sprains before ruling out surgery, which could have jeopardized his availability for the start of the season.

The outlook is cloudier for linebacker Koa Misi and safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who suffered season-ending neck injuries last year. Grier said doctors are still trying to determine the extent of the injuries.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tannehill expected to be…
