Tar Heels hire DeAndre Smith as running backs coach

By master
March 2, 2017
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina hired DeAndre Smith as running backs coach Thursday.

Smith was Purdue’s running backs coach last year, then was hired at UNLV — where he spent three months before moving to UNC.

Smith had coached running backs at Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois. He also worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana State.

Smith replaces Larry Porter, who is now an assistant at Auburn.

