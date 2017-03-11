Tarasenko scores twice to lift Blues over Isles 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund also scored, and the Blues won their fourth straight game. Carter Hutton stopped 21 of 24 shots.

New York’s Thomas Greiss stopped 14 of 18 shots in the first two periods before being pulled in favor of Jean-Francois Berube to start the third with the Islanders trailing 4-1.

Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier and Nick Leddy scored for the Islanders, who finished their nine-game trip 5-3-1.

Advertisement

Berglund’s 19th goal gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead late in the second period.

Beauvillier pulled New York within two when he scored his eighth of the season 2:11 into the third. Islanders interim coach Doug Weight pulled Berube for an extra attacker with 2:39 remaining as his team went on the power play, and Leddy scored his 11th of the season to get New York within one.

Tarasenko’s second goal of the game and team-leading 32nd of the season gave him his sixth multigoal game of the season.

Tarasenko scored his first goal on the power play with Thomas Hickey in the penalty box for tripping.

New York appeared to tie it on Andrew Ladd’s power-play goal 11:31 into the first period, but the goal was overturned after St. Louis coach Mike Yeo challenged for Jason Chimera being offside.

NOTES: New York is 14-7-3 since Weight took over as interim coach on Jan. 17. … St. Louis is 8-2 in the second game of back-to-back games. … St. Louis D Colton Parayko missed his first game of the season with an upper-body injury sustained in Friday night’s game vs. Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Islanders: New York returns home Monday night to face Carolina.

Blues: St. Louis begins a five game trip Monday at Los Angeles.