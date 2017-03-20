Target hires grocery veteran to recharge its food division

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. has named a grocery industry veteran to help recharge its sluggish food division.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based chain said Monday that Jeff Burt will assume the title of senior vice president, grocery, fresh food and beverage on April 10.

Burt replaces Anne Dament, who left last November after only 18 months on the job.

Burt was most recently the president of the Fred Meyer division of Kroger Co. and worked at that company for 30 years.

Advertisement

The hire is the latest in a series of executive changes by CEO Brian Cornell who has been spearheading Target’s reinvention. The grocery business is a critical for pulling in customers to Target stores.