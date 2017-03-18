Tatar scores 2, stakes Red Wings to 5-1 win over Avalanche

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period that sent the Detroit Red Wings over the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday.

Tatar gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at 5:20 of the final period. Less than two minutes later, he took a pass from Gus Nyquist and scored his 20th goal of the season.

The Red Wings pulled away on a power play when Dylan Larkin got his 15th goal, and Nyquist added his 10th with less than four minutes left.