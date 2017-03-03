Sports Listen

Taylor hits game-winner to send Rider to quarterfinal round

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmie Taylor scored 16 points and drilled the game-winning 3-pointer and Rider survived to eliminate Manhattan 69-68 in the first round of the MAAC Tournament on Thursday night.

The Broncs (18-14) will now play No. 3 seeded Iona in quarterfinal action on Saturday.

Rider held a 55-45 lead with 8:18 left to play. But Manhattan stormed back with a 19-7 stretch to grab a two-point lead (64-62) on a Calvin Crawford 3 with 3:10 remaining. The game went back-and-forth the rest of the way. Aaron Walker Jr. appeared to seal it with a layup for the Jaspers, giving them a 68-66 lead with 18 seconds left. However Taylor had the final answer, drilling a 3 with four seconds left.

Tyere Marshall had 15 points while Norville Carey and Kahlil Thomas each chipped in 12 for Rider.

Zane Waterman led Manhattan (10-22) with 15 points.

