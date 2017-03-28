Sports Listen

Technology lends a hand as Spain beats France 2-0

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 5:30 pm < a min read
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Spain ended France’s seven-game unbeaten run as substitutes David Silva and Gerard Deulofeu scored second-half goals to secure a 2-0 win over the European Championship runner-up in a friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

It was France’s first loss since its 1-0 defeat to Portugal at the same venue in the Euro 2016 final last summer.

The match also saw the first use in France of video replays to help the referee, with the technology being used to confirm Deulofeu’s goal and to disallow one for France’s Antoine Griezmann just after halftime.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui’s substitutions early in the second half proved decisive as Deulofeu won a penalty only 15 seconds after coming onto the pitch in the 66th minute. Deulofeu was obstructed in the box by defender Laurent Koscielny and Silva sent keeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to break the deadlock.

Silva’s goal was a reward for a good spell of dominance from Spain that started after Lopetegui replaced Andres Iniesta and Isco with Thiago Alcantara and Silva in the 53rd minute.

Deulofeu then rounded off a fast counterattack with 13 minutes left to make it 2-0 from an assist by Jordi Alba.

