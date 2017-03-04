Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tennessee erases 16-point deficit…

Tennessee erases 16-point deficit to beat Alabama 59-54

By STEVE MEGARGEE
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:10 pm < a min read
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield made a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to put Tennessee ahead for good Saturday as the Volunteers erased a 16-point, second-half deficit in a 59-54 victory over Alabama.

Grant Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 SEC) snapped a three-game skid in the regular-season finale for both teams. Alabama (17-13, 10-8) and Tennessee will open Southeastern Conference Tournament play Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as 16 early in the second half before Tennessee came storming back with a 16-2 run. The Volunteers finally pulled ahead 48-47 with 8:35 left when Williams sank a 3-pointer from in front of Tennessee’s bench as the shot clock expired.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Alabama regained the lead on a Corban Collins 3-pointer with 7:29 left that sparked a 6-0 run. Tennessee answered with nine straight points of its own on a trio of 3-pointers — two from Lew Evans and the go-ahead shot from Schofield.

Advertisement

Evans had 13 points and Schofield added 10. Riley Norris scored 13 points and Braxton Key had 12 for Alabama.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tennessee erases 16-point deficit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.