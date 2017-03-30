Texas A&M’s Victor set college decathlon record

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 30, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7351
|0.0086
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.2128
|0.0249
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9833
|0.0434
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0769
|0.0553
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.2203
|0.0368
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2752
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5887
|-0.0319
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.8212
|0.0972
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.7997
|0.2258
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.5367
|0.0149
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.